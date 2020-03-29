Senior US scientist Dr Anthony Fauci predicts coronavirus could claim as many as 200,000 lives in the US.

Senior US scientist Dr Anthony Fauci predicts coronavirus could claim as many as 200,000 lives in the US. We explore to what extent individual states have control over management of the crisis.

Also in the programme: Italy sees a drop in the number of deaths and new infections in the past day, and we hear how one rugby commentator is honing his skills despite matches being cancelled.

(Picture: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci speaks as U.S. President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin look on during a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)