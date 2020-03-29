Main content

Senior US scientist says coronavirus could kill 200,000 Americans

Senior US scientist Dr Anthony Fauci predicts coronavirus could claim as many as 200,000 lives in the US.

Senior US scientist Dr Anthony Fauci predicts coronavirus could claim as many as 200,000 lives in the US. We explore to what extent individual states have control over management of the crisis.

Also in the programme: Italy sees a drop in the number of deaths and new infections in the past day, and we hear how one rugby commentator is honing his skills despite matches being cancelled.

(Picture: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci speaks as U.S. President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin look on during a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Coronavirus death toll in Europe tops 20,000

Next

30/03/2020 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.