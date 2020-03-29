A total of 30,982 people have died of Coronavirus globally. There are 669,312 confirmed cases around the world according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. Italy remains the worst hit country although Spain has recorded 838 deaths in the past 24 hours. We will update you on all of the latest figures as well as hearing about life under lockdown for women who face the threat of domestic violence. Also on the programme we meet the sports commentator who, in the absence of any sport, has taken to commenting on his own, very ordinary, life.

(Picture: A hospital in Dresden. Credit: Getty)