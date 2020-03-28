The Spanish government has extended the state of emergency until at least 12 April.

Spain has ordered all non-essential workers to stay at home for two weeks. People's movements are severely restricted and most shops and businesses are now closed. We hear from a policeman patrolling the streets of Barcelona.

Also on the programme: how India is dealing with a lockdown of 1.3 billion people; and the importance of kindness: we chart the outbreak of altruism worldwide.

(Picture: A healthcare worker dressed in protective gear waits for drivers at a drive-through testing point for the COVID-19 disease at the University Hospital in Burgos, Spain, on 28 March 2020. Credit: Manso/AFP)