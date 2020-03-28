Main content

Coronavirus: Spain deaths surge

The Spanish government has extended the state of emergency until at least 12 April.

Spain has ordered all non-essential workers to stay at home for two weeks. People's movements are severely restricted and most shops and businesses are now closed. We hear from a policeman patrolling the streets of Barcelona.

Also on the programme: how India is dealing with a lockdown of 1.3 billion people; and the importance of kindness: we chart the outbreak of altruism worldwide.

(Picture: A healthcare worker dressed in protective gear waits for drivers at a drive-through testing point for the COVID-19 disease at the University Hospital in Burgos, Spain, on 28 March 2020. Credit: Manso/AFP)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Coronavirus: over 100,000 positive cases in the US

Next

29/03/2020 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.