Coronavirus: over 100,000 positive cases in the US
The WHO has stressed the need for testing.
The World Health Organisation has stressed the need for testing in the US but there are still problems rolling the tests out across the country. Also: in Russia even though there are only four confirmed virus related deaths, people have still been told to stay at home; and we’ll also hear about some carers who are moving in with those they care for to protect them from the coronavirus.
(Photo: The US Capitol on March 27, 2020, in Washington, DC Credit: Olivier Douliery/ AFP/ Getty Images).