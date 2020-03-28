The World Health Organisation has stressed the need for testing in the US but there are still problems rolling the tests out across the country. Also: in Russia even though there are only four confirmed virus related deaths, people have still been told to stay at home; and we’ll also hear about some carers who are moving in with those they care for to protect them from the coronavirus.

(Photo: The US Capitol on March 27, 2020, in Washington, DC Credit: Olivier Douliery/ AFP/ Getty Images).