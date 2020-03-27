Main content

Coronavirus: US faces lack of medical supplies

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says state is creating medical stockpile to deal with the outbreak.

The Governor of New York State, the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak in the US, has said ventilators are the most important equipment needed in hospitals. Yesterday the US overtook China as the country with most coronavirus cases. We hear from the US Health Secretary, Alex Azar.

Also on the programme: nearly a thousand people with the coronavirus have died in Italy in a single day, the most of any country worldwide; and stark warnings about the impact the virus could have on the refugee population in northern Syria.

(Picture: U.S. Army personnel sit apart at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Centre, which will be partially converted into a hospital for patients affected by the coronavirus disease in Manhattan in New York City on 27 March 2020. Credit: Moon/Reuters)

