Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus. Mr Johnson said he developed mild symptoms over the past 24 hours, including a temperature and cough. He is self-isolating in Downing Street but said he will "continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus".

Also in the programme: we hear from a doctor in New York from the frontline of the coronavirus crisis; and a report from Syria where UN warns spread of coronavirus in refugee camps could have devastating impacts.

(Photo: Mr Johnson was last seen taking part in Thursday evening's tribute, cheering NHS and care workers. Credit: Reuters)