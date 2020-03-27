Main content
PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus. Mr Johnson said he developed mild symptoms over the past 24 hours, including a temperature and cough. He is self-isolating in Downing Street but said he will "continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus".
Also in the programme: we hear from a doctor in New York from the frontline of the coronavirus crisis; and a report from Syria where UN warns spread of coronavirus in refugee camps could have devastating impacts.
(Photo: Mr Johnson was last seen taking part in Thursday evening's tribute, cheering NHS and care workers. Credit: Reuters)