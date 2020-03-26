Main content
Coronavirus: Cases quintupled in New York while record number of Americans file for unemployment
Nearly 3.3 million people registered to claim jobless benefits last week
The US Senate and the White House have agreed a massive relief package worth nearly 2 trillion US dollars to try to palliate the impact of the virus on the US economy. Last week alone, 3.3 million people in the US filed a claim for unemployment benefit.
Also in the programme: we hear from a hospital doctor and a patient in Madrid about how the coronavirus is hitting the Spanish capital; and we go to South Korea to find the reason for the country’s successful response to the outbreak.
(Photo: The economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic sparked an explosion of Americans filing for unemployment benefits. Credit: AFP)
Last on
Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only
More episodes
Previous
Next
Broadcast
- Yesterday 21:06GMTBBC World Service Online, Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only