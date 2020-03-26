The US Senate and the White House have agreed a massive relief package worth nearly 2 trillion US dollars to try to palliate the impact of the virus on the US economy. Last week alone, 3.3 million people in the US filed a claim for unemployment benefit.

Also in the programme: we hear from a hospital doctor and a patient in Madrid about how the coronavirus is hitting the Spanish capital; and we go to South Korea to find the reason for the country’s successful response to the outbreak.

(Photo: The economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic sparked an explosion of Americans filing for unemployment benefits. Credit: AFP)