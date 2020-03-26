Main content

Coronavirus: Cases quintupled in New York while record number of Americans file for unemployment

Nearly 3.3 million people registered to claim jobless benefits last week

The US Senate and the White House have agreed a massive relief package worth nearly 2 trillion US dollars to try to palliate the impact of the virus on the US economy. Last week alone, 3.3 million people in the US filed a claim for unemployment benefit.

Also in the programme: we hear from a hospital doctor and a patient in Madrid about how the coronavirus is hitting the Spanish capital; and we go to South Korea to find the reason for the country’s successful response to the outbreak.

(Photo: The economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic sparked an explosion of Americans filing for unemployment benefits. Credit: AFP)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

26/03/2020 20:06 GMT

Next

27/03/2020 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.