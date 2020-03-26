Main content

G20 holds virtual summit to tackle coronavirus

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Leaders of the G20 countries are due to hold a virtual summit (1200) to discuss a global action plan to tackle the pandemic. The meeting will be chaired by Saudi Arabia. The UN has warned world leaders that they must focus on the grave threat to millions of displaced people and refugees worldwide.

Also in the programme, Thailand is the latest country to declare a state of emergency to cope with the growing number of infections.

And will Gaza’s health care system be able to stem the spread of the virus?

(Photo: The WHO chief urged the G20 group of nations to boost production of protective equipment. Credit: AFP)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

