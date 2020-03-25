Main content
A quarter of the world’s population in lockdown
India begins first day of lockdown
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told India’s population of 1.3 billion people to stay at home. The lockdown is currently planned for 3 weeks.
Also in the programme: Spain overtakes China with second highest coronavirus death toll; and are you more at risk of coronavirus if you are a man?
Photo: A police officer stands guard during lockdown, which was imposed in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus (EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY)
