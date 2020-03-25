Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told India’s population of 1.3 billion people to stay at home. The lockdown is currently planned for 3 weeks.

Also in the programme: Spain overtakes China with second highest coronavirus death toll; and are you more at risk of coronavirus if you are a man?

Photo: A police officer stands guard during lockdown, which was imposed in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus (EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY)