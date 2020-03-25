In India, the world's second most populous country, more than 1.3 billion people are now under lockdown because of coronavirus.

Also on the programme: Prince Charles tests positive for Covid-19, and leaders in the US Senate and the Trump administration have agreed on a 2 trillion dollar aid package to protect the US economy from the impact of the pandemic.

(Picture: A shopkeeper sprays sanitiser in the hands of a customer before entering a grocery shop during the first day of a 21-day government-imposed nationwide lockdown in Mumbai. Credit: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP via Getty Images)