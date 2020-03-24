Main content

Modi places India under 'total lockdown'

India is to impose nationwide restrictions in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced.

Also in the programme: Olympic postponement, an athlete responds; and we remember Manu Dibango.

(Picture: A woman watches Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi"s address to the nation on a cell phone, in Kangra, India. Credit: EPA)

