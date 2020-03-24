India is to impose nationwide restrictions in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced.

Also in the programme: Olympic postponement, an athlete responds; and we remember Manu Dibango.

(Picture: A woman watches Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi"s address to the nation on a cell phone, in Kangra, India. Credit: EPA)