Main content

Japanese PM says Tokyo Olympics postponed

The Japanese Prime Minister says the Tokyo Olympics are to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Japanese Prime Minister says the Tokyo Olympics are to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. We also bring you the latest on the pandemic from around the world.

Also in the programme: The illustrator Albert Uderzo, one of the creators of the 'Asterix and Obelix' comics, has died at the age of 92.

(Picture: Pedestrians wearing face mask walk before the logo of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games displayed on the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building in Tokyo. Credit: Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP via Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Pressure builds for Olympic postponement

Next

24/03/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.