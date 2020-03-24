The Japanese Prime Minister says the Tokyo Olympics are to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Japanese Prime Minister says the Tokyo Olympics are to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. We also bring you the latest on the pandemic from around the world.

Also in the programme: The illustrator Albert Uderzo, one of the creators of the 'Asterix and Obelix' comics, has died at the age of 92.

(Picture: Pedestrians wearing face mask walk before the logo of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games displayed on the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building in Tokyo. Credit: Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP via Getty Images)