Main content

Pressure builds for Olympic postponement

Pressure builds on the International Olympic Committee and Japan to postpone the 2020 Olympics as countries praise Canada's decision to withdraw its team.

Pressure builds on the International Olympic Committee and Japan to postpone the 2020 Olympics as countries praise Canada's decision to withdraw its team.

Also in the programme: New York braces for Covid-19; and has a a new symptom for Covid-19 been identified?

(Picture: The Olympic rings are seen at Tokyo"s Odaiba district on March 23, 2020. Credit: Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

23/03/2020 20:06 GMT

Next

24/03/2020 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.