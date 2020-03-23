Pressure builds on the International Olympic Committee and Japan to postpone the 2020 Olympics as countries praise Canada's decision to withdraw its team.

Also in the programme: New York braces for Covid-19; and has a a new symptom for Covid-19 been identified?

(Picture: The Olympic rings are seen at Tokyo"s Odaiba district on March 23, 2020. Credit: Getty Images)