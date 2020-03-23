Japan's Prime Minister has admitted for the first time that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics may have to be postponed. The International Olympic Committee is expected to decide the fate of the games in four weeks' time.

Also on the programme: we hear from an intensive care doctor in the worst hit region of Italy, Lombardy: and the etiquette of social distancing.

(Picture: Tokyo Olympic Games Committee President Yoshiro Mori closes his eyes during a press conference in Tokyo on 23 March 2020. Credit: Robichon/EPA)