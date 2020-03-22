Main content

Coronavirus: New York warns of medical shortages

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

There have been more than 100 coronavirus deaths in the United States in the last 24 hours. The mayor of New York has warned that essential medical supplies could soon run out as the city prepares to go into lockdown.

Also in the programme: a warning – and advice - from Italy to the rest of the world; plus analysis of the proposed US relief package, and we hear how the virus is having an impact on people who work in the arts.

(Photo: Nurses pick up personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies in New York Credit: Reuters)

BBC World Service

Spain registers 394 deaths from coronavirus in a day

23/03/2020 14:06 GMT

