Spain registers 394 deaths from coronavirus in a day

Over 1,700 people have now died from the virus in Spain - the most after Italy and China.

Spain has registered 394 deaths from coronavirus in a day -- its worst figures. Over 1,700 people have now died from the virus in Spain -- more than any other country apart from Italy and China.

Also in the programme: People urged not to visit the Scottish countryside to flee virus; and we hear from some of the people that were on the Grand Princess cruise ship.

Picture: Coronavirus patients arrive at a military hospital set up at the IFEMA conference centre in Madrid. 22/03/2020. Credit: Reuters.

