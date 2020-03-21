Sunday has been by far the worst single-day total worldwide since the pandemic began. There are now more than 260,000 confirmed cases – most of them outside China where the virus originated.

Also in the programme: the latest from people across three continents who have been affected by the virus; and an award-winning Egyptian novelist tells us why she staged a protest at the "catastrophic" threat to the inmates of her country's overcrowded prison.

(Photo: A road in Los Angeles is almost empty as the lock down bites. Credit: Getty Images)