Coronavirus: UK pubs and restaurants to shut to fight virus

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The British government has announced unprecedented measures to tackle the economic impact of the coronavirus. Prime minister, Boris Johnson, said entertainment venues, including theatres, gyms, restaurants and pubs must close by the end of Friday.

Also in the programme, interview with Spanish foreign minister who says the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak will be massive in Spain.

We ask what's happening in countries where social distancing are almost impossible.

And we speak to the British author who's been living in self imposed isolation years.

(Photo: A pub in London. Credit: Getty Images)

Yesterday 21:06GMT
20/03/2020 20:06 GMT

21/03/2020 13:06 GMT

