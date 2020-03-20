Main content

Iran faces one of the largest coronavirus outbreaks

Iranians celebrate Persian New Year but there is concern over the true scale of the virus

Iranians celebrate Persian New Year but there is concern the true scale of the virus is being downplayed by the government and could rapidly get much worse.

Also in the programme: Schools in Britain close and how a woman in Oregon can't visit her husband in a care home and worries she may not be able to say goodbye should he die before the restrictions are lifted.

(Photo: Iranians wear face masks and protective gloves as they shop at a street market for the New Persian Year. Credit: EPA)

