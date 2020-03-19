Main content
Coronavirus: Italy's death toll overtakes China's
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
For the second day running in Italy, more than four hundred people died in a single day. Italy's government has said it will extend the nationwide lockdown beyond the end of next week.
Also in the programme: the latest from how Spain and India are coping with the impact of the virus; and one of the world's most celebrated musicians Yo-Yo Ma says thank you to the medical staff working all hours to prevent the disease.
(Photo: A lockdown imposed on 12 March in Italy has been extended. Credit: Getty Images)
