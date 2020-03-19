Main content

China celebrates first day without transmission of Covid-19

China has had its first day since the pandemic began without any domestic transmission of Covid-19.

China has had its first day since the pandemic began without any domestic transmission of Covid-19.

Also in the programme: the latest from Italy under restrictions and the impact on the aviation industry from Covid-19.

(Photo: Airport security staff wearing protective gear, amid concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus, check passengers arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai in March 19, 2020. Credit: AFP/Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

World leaders invoke fight against coronavirus "enemy"

Next

19/03/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.