China has had its first day since the pandemic began without any domestic transmission of Covid-19.

Also in the programme: the latest from Italy under restrictions and the impact on the aviation industry from Covid-19.

(Photo: Airport security staff wearing protective gear, amid concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus, check passengers arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai in March 19, 2020. Credit: AFP/Getty Images)