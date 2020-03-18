Main content

World leaders invoke fight against coronavirus "enemy"

President Trump describes himself as a 'wartime president' combating the coronavirus

As the global death toll continues to rise, world leaders describe the battle against the coronavirus in increasing martial terms, with President Trump calling himself a 'wartime president' in combating the virus.

Also in the programme: Mervyn King, the former Governor of the Bank of England who was at the helm during the 2008 financial crisis, on the economic challenges posed by the coronavirus; and as he loses three more primaries by substantial margins to Joe Biden, is it time for Bernie Sanders to throw in the towel?

(Photo: People wearing face masks in Green Park, London, as the UK's coronavirus death toll continues to rise. Credit: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

18/03/2020 20:06 GMT

Next

19/03/2020 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.