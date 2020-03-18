As the global death toll continues to rise, world leaders describe the battle against the coronavirus in increasing martial terms, with President Trump calling himself a 'wartime president' in combating the virus.

Also in the programme: Mervyn King, the former Governor of the Bank of England who was at the helm during the 2008 financial crisis, on the economic challenges posed by the coronavirus; and as he loses three more primaries by substantial margins to Joe Biden, is it time for Bernie Sanders to throw in the towel?

(Photo: People wearing face masks in Green Park, London, as the UK's coronavirus death toll continues to rise. Credit: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire)