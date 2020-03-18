Main content

Coronavirus: South Korea and South Africa curb travel as coronavirus cases rise

Global powers unleash trillions of dollars to mitigate the impact of the virus on the economy

Countries around the world are introducing tough new measures to restrict the movement of people, as the number of those infected with the coronavirus passes 200,000. Health officials in South Korea have asked people to postpone or cancel all non- essential overseas travel. In South Africa, with over 100 confirmed cases, the government has also introduced a raft of measures designed to restrict the spread of the virus.

Also in the programme: different approaches on testing around the world; and China’s order to expel at least 13 journalists working in the country.

(Photo: South Korean man wearing a mask to protect himself from the coronavirus leaves shopping mall on March 18, 2020 in Seoul. Credit: Getty.)

BBC World Service

