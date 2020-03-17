Main content
White House pursues $850 billion stimulus package
To offset the coronavirus’s economic toll, the US could send cash directly to Americans.
To offset the coronavirus’s economic toll, the Trump administration is considering cash payments directly to Americans. The United States is one of several countries preparing massive economic aid packages.
Also in the programme: Refugee advocates worry about the virus's spread through migrant communities; and, the first human trial of a Covid-19 vaccine begins.
(Picture: President Donald Trump looks on as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks during a briefing about the coronavirus outbreak at the White House on Tuesday. Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Yesterday 21:06GMT
