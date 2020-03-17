European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she would ask leaders to implement the measures on Tuesday."The less travel, the more we can contain the virus," she said.

Also on the programme: We speak to a police woman on the front line in Madrid as Spain enters its fourth day in a state of emergency; we go to Iran to find out how the country is coping with the outbreak ahead of its new year celebrations; and the impact on religious practices around the world as Pope Francis prepares to deliver homilies via video link.

(Picture: An Italian soldier speaks to a passenger at Milano Centrale train station on 10th March 2020 Credit: Emanuele Cremaschi/ Getty Images)