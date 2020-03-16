President Macron has said France is in a state of war against the coronavirus. In a televised address, he forbade people from leaving home, except for essential reasons.

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, has said France is in a state of war against the coronavirus, and has introduced further restrictions he said were unprecedented in peacetime. In a televised address, he forbade people from leaving home, except for essential reasons.

Also in the programme: President Trump told Americans to avoid bars and restaurants and encouraged people to educate their children at home; and in the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that people must stop non-essential social contact.

(Photo: Woman in France wearing face mask; Credit: AFP/Getty Images)