France declares “war” on coronavirus

President Macron has said France is in a state of war against the coronavirus. In a televised address, he forbade people from leaving home, except for essential reasons.

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, has said France is in a state of war against the coronavirus, and has introduced further restrictions he said were unprecedented in peacetime. In a televised address, he forbade people from leaving home, except for essential reasons.
Also in the programme: President Trump told Americans to avoid bars and restaurants and encouraged people to educate their children at home; and in the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that people must stop non-essential social contact.
(Photo: Woman in France wearing face mask; Credit: AFP/Getty Images)

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

17/03/2020 14:06 GMT

  Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service

