Germany closes its borders as European nations try to stem the spread of the Covid-19 disease

Germany's borders with France, Austria and Switzerland were shut on Monday morning, except for commercial traffic. France is considering a more stringent lockdown, with its health chief saying the situation is "deteriorating fast".

Also on the programme: We look to South Korea and Taiwan as examples of successful coronavirus containment; how the supermarket sector will adapt to staff sickness and the regional advice from the Africa Director of the World Health Organisation.

(Picture: Woman wearing face mask walks through Stuttgart airport. The federal state plans to close the airport from March 17, 2020 to avoid further spread of the coronavirus Credit: THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP)