Britons over 70 could be told to stay home for 'a very long time'

Countries are closing borders and shutting down city life to slow the coronavirus spread.

The latest on the coronavirus outbreak: South Africa declares emergency measures, Austria limits public gatherings to five people, and airports in the United States are overwhelmed as they implement the Trump administration's new health screenings.

Also in the programme: A coronavirus conspiracy theory strains relations between the US and China; and a British doctor says that, for the time being, laughter might be our best medicine for Covid-19.

(Picture: A woman wears a face mask as she walks along a street in central London earlier this month. Credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas/Getty Images)

Yesterday 21:06GMT
