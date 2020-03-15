Main content

European nations tightens virus clampdown

Tens of millions of people across Europe are coming to terms with severe restrictions on their daily lives, as governments impose measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

Our main story:

Tens of millions of people across Europe are coming to terms with severe restrictions on their daily lives, as governments impose measures against the coronavirus pandemic. France is pressing ahead with local elections despite a general lockdown; The Vatican says Easter services will be held without a public congregation.

(Photo:Several Austrian ski resorts were under quarantine before the new measures were announced. Credit: Getty Images)

