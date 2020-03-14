President Trump is extending his ban on flights from Europe to include Britain and Ireland. The French prime minister, Edouard Philippe, has announced strict new measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus, as the country saw a sharp in infections since Friday. And the Spainish government is also expected to announce nationwide restrictions under its emergency powers.

And preparing for the pandemic in Gaza -- our correspondent reports from a hospital there.

(Photo: London Heathrow Airport was markedly less busy on Saturday. Credit: EPA)