European countries close borders as coronovirus rise

President Trump's travel ban on twenty-six European countries has now come into force

President Trump's travel ban on twenty-six European countries has now come into force, also the Spanish prime minister and his cabinet are discussing additional measures to tackle coronavirus as part of a national emergency. And how the lockdown has got Italians singing on their balconies.

(Photo: Man on the streets in Madrid with facemask. Credit: Reuters)

Coronavirus: Trump declares national emergency

14/03/2020 21:06 GMT

