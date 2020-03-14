Main content
European countries close borders as coronovirus rise
President Trump's travel ban on twenty-six European countries has now come into force, also the Spanish prime minister and his cabinet are discussing additional measures to tackle coronavirus as part of a national emergency. And how the lockdown has got Italians singing on their balconies.
(Photo: Man on the streets in Madrid with facemask. Credit: Reuters)