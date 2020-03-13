Main content

Coronavirus: Trump declares national emergency

The global total number of deaths has reached about 5,000 according to WHO

US President Donald Trump declares a national state of emergency over coronavirus. We'll be looking at the effectiveness of the measures that have been adopted around the world.

Also in the programme: the effects of the coronavirus in the US, where an estimated 27 million people don't have health insurance; and remote working during the pandemic.

(Photo: US President Donald Trump (C) gestures as he takes questions with US Vice President Mike Pence (L) and US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar (R) Credit:EPA).

