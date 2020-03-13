Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, tells Newshour while a coronavirus vaccine will begin clinical trials within a week, it is at least a year away from being available.

Also on the programme: the English Premier League and the Indian Premier League, two of the most popular sports leagues on the planet, have suspended their seasons as a precaution to mitigate against the spread of the coronavirus; and a stark warning from the global tourism industry about the impact of the virus.

(Photo: US President Donald Trump and Anthony Fauci, director of the NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases attend a meeting at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland on 3 March 2020, following up on the COVID-19, coronavirus, outbreak. Credit: Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images)