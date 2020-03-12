British Prime Minister gives a sober warning while other countries take stricter measures.

Europe has been reacting to the global outbreak of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has taken a minimalist approach compared to other governments who are reacting very differently. We question: who is getting it right?

Also on the programme: we hear from the two countries hardest hit by Covid-19; and a rare glimpse of how the virus is affecting Iran.

(Photo: A member of the public is swabbed at a drive-through coronavirus testing facility in England. Credit: Getty Images)