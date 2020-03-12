Main content
Coronavirus: Europe becomes global centre of the outbreak
British Prime Minister gives a sober warning while other countries take stricter measures.
Europe has been reacting to the global outbreak of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has taken a minimalist approach compared to other governments who are reacting very differently. We question: who is getting it right?
Also on the programme: we hear from the two countries hardest hit by Covid-19; and a rare glimpse of how the virus is affecting Iran.
(Photo: A member of the public is swabbed at a drive-through coronavirus testing facility in England. Credit: Getty Images)
Last on
Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only
More episodes
Previous
Next
Broadcast
- Yesterday 21:06GMTBBC World Service Online, Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only