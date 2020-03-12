The European Union has strongly criticised President Trump's ban on travel to the United States from the EU's visa-free travel area. In a joint statement, the presidents of the European Commission and Council, Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, said the coronavirus was a global crisis requiring cooperation rather than unilateral action.

Also in the programme: we'll ask the International Olympic Committee whether the Games in Tokyo could be postponed; and a warning from the founder of the World Wide Web that it is failing women and girls.

Picture: U.S. President Trump speaks about the U.S response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic during an address to the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Credit: Reuters.