Main content

Coronavirus: US bans most travel from Europe

The ban applies to travellers from the Schengen border-free travel area in Europe.

The European Union has strongly criticised President Trump's ban on travel to the United States from the EU's visa-free travel area. In a joint statement, the presidents of the European Commission and Council, Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, said the coronavirus was a global crisis requiring cooperation rather than unilateral action.

Also in the programme: we'll ask the International Olympic Committee whether the Games in Tokyo could be postponed; and a warning from the founder of the World Wide Web that it is failing women and girls.

Picture: U.S. President Trump speaks about the U.S response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic during an address to the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Credit: Reuters.

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Coronavirus: The World Health Organization declares Covid-19 a pandemic

Next

12/03/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.