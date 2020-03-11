WHO calls on governments to take "urgent and aggressive action"

The coronavirus outbreak has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organizations. We look into the different measures being taken by governments around the world to try to slow the spread of the virus.

Also in the programme: film producer Harvey Weinstein is sentenced to 23 years in jail; and Joe Biden’s position strengthens in the race for the US Democratic Party's presidential candidate nomination.

(Photo: World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a press briefing. Credit: Getty).