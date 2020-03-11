Nadine Dorries showed symptoms on the day she attended an event with the prime minister.

UK health minister Nadine Dorries has tested positive for the coronavirus. She first showed symptoms on Thursday, the same day she attended an event hosted by the prime minister, according to the health department. Six people with the virus have died in the UK, which has a total of 456 cases.

Also in the programme: German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that as much as 70 per cent of the German population could contract the coronavirus; and governments around the world announce major spending plans to deal with the virus's economic fallout.

(Picture: Nadine Dorries says she has been self-isolating at home since testing positive for the coronavirus. Credit: BBC)