Coronavirus: what can the world learn from Italy's lockdown?

The entire population of Italy have had their movements restricted.

As Italy fights to gain control of the spread of coronavirus, it has extended quarantine measures that require residents to stay at home, seek permission for essential travel, and give justification for leaving the country. We look at what the rest of the world can learn from Italy's example.

Also in the programme: was today the day the Russian President found a way to stay in power for another sixteen years? And, rare access to the government run side of the embattled Yemeni capital Sana'a.

(Picture: Tourists wear protective face masks as they arrive at an empty and closed St. Peter's Square. Credit: Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

