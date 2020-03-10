Main content

Italy struggles to cope with coronavirus lockdown

Travel is being restricted across Italy from Tuesday and public gatherings are forbidden.

In Italy, extensive restrictions have been imposed across the country for the first time. Travel to work and for essential purposes is still permitted. We hear from a doctor about the pressures of running intensive care units in affected areas.

Also in the programme: The Chinese President, Xi Jinping, has been visiting the city at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak; and we hear what it's like to be a member of the crew told to stay on board a contaminated cruise liner.

Picture: A tourist wearing protective face mask visits Rome, Italy, 10 March 2020. Credit: EPA.

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

WHO warns of 'real risk' that coronavirus will turn into pandemic

10/03/2020 20:06 GMT

Broadcast

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.