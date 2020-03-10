In Italy, extensive restrictions have been imposed across the country for the first time. Travel to work and for essential purposes is still permitted. We hear from a doctor about the pressures of running intensive care units in affected areas.

Also in the programme: The Chinese President, Xi Jinping, has been visiting the city at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak; and we hear what it's like to be a member of the crew told to stay on board a contaminated cruise liner.

Picture: A tourist wearing protective face mask visits Rome, Italy, 10 March 2020. Credit: EPA.