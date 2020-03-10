Main content
Italy struggles to cope with coronavirus lockdown
Travel is being restricted across Italy from Tuesday and public gatherings are forbidden.
In Italy, extensive restrictions have been imposed across the country for the first time. Travel to work and for essential purposes is still permitted. We hear from a doctor about the pressures of running intensive care units in affected areas.
Also in the programme: The Chinese President, Xi Jinping, has been visiting the city at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak; and we hear what it's like to be a member of the crew told to stay on board a contaminated cruise liner.
Picture: A tourist wearing protective face mask visits Rome, Italy, 10 March 2020. Credit: EPA.