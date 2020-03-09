WHO warns of 'real risk' that coronavirus will turn into pandemic
The head of the World Health Organisation has warned that the coronavirus outbreak has spread to so many countries there's now a real risk it will turn into a pandemic
The head of the World Health Organisation has warned that the coronavirus outbreak has spread to so many countries there's now a real risk it will turn into a pandemic. We hear from the scientific adviser to Italy's Minister of Health, look at the situation in China and the US, and assess the effect on the world's stock markets. Also in the programme: the death of Swedish actor Max von Sydow; and warnings of another huge spike in cholera cases in Yemen.
(Photo: Operators fumigate the Church of San Domenico Maggiore in Naples to counteract the danger of a contagion from the coronavirus, Naples, Italy, 06 March 2020. Credit: EPA/CIRO FUSCO)
Last on
More episodes
Previous
Next
Broadcast
- Yesterday 21:06GMTBBC World Service Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, Online & Europe and the Middle East only