The head of the World Health Organisation has warned that the coronavirus outbreak has spread to so many countries there's now a real risk it will turn into a pandemic. We hear from the scientific adviser to Italy's Minister of Health, look at the situation in China and the US, and assess the effect on the world's stock markets. Also in the programme: the death of Swedish actor Max von Sydow; and warnings of another huge spike in cholera cases in Yemen.

