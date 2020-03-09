Main content

WHO warns of 'real risk' that coronavirus will turn into pandemic

The head of the World Health Organisation has warned that the coronavirus outbreak has spread to so many countries there's now a real risk it will turn into a pandemic

The head of the World Health Organisation has warned that the coronavirus outbreak has spread to so many countries there's now a real risk it will turn into a pandemic. We hear from the scientific adviser to Italy's Minister of Health, look at the situation in China and the US, and assess the effect on the world's stock markets. Also in the programme: the death of Swedish actor Max von Sydow; and warnings of another huge spike in cholera cases in Yemen.

(Photo: Operators fumigate the Church of San Domenico Maggiore in Naples to counteract the danger of a contagion from the coronavirus, Naples, Italy, 06 March 2020. Credit: EPA/CIRO FUSCO)

