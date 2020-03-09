Italy's government has pledged to further increase spending in a "massive shock therapy" to offset the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Also in the programme: A day in the life a doctor in Yemen on the front line after years of war; and the has opened in the Netherlands of three Russians and a Ukrainian - still at large - for the murder of 298 people aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, shot down over Ukraine in 2014.

(Photo: Many streets in Venice were virtually deserted over the weekend. Credit: Getty Images)