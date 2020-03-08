The number of people who have died in Italy rose by 133 on Sunday.

366 people have died in Italy as a result of the coronavirus outbreak; the northern Italian region of Lombardy is under an almost unprecedented travel lockdown.

Also in the programme: we ask how safe it is to go to sports events and large public gatherings amid the Covid-19 outbreak; and on International Women's Day we have a report from Mexico.

Picture: A man wearing a protective mask leaves a supermarket with trolleys full of shopping in Milan on March 8, 2020. Credit: Getty Images.