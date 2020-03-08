Main content

Coronavirus: significant rise in Italian deaths

The number of people who have died in Italy rose by 133 on Sunday.

366 people have died in Italy as a result of the coronavirus outbreak; the northern Italian region of Lombardy is under an almost unprecedented travel lockdown.

Also in the programme: we ask how safe it is to go to sports events and large public gatherings amid the Covid-19 outbreak; and on International Women's Day we have a report from Mexico.

Picture: A man wearing a protective mask leaves a supermarket with trolleys full of shopping in Milan on March 8, 2020. Credit: Getty Images.

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Coronavirus: Northern Italy quarantines 16 million people

Next

09/03/2020 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.