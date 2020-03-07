Kari Klostoe is worried she’ll miss her chemotherapy if she has to stay on the ship.

Tests have started for all passengers on a huge cruise ship located off the coast of California, where more than twenty people tested positive for the virus on Friday.

Also on the programme: Lebanon says it's going to default on a tranche of its foreign debt; and the UK government abolishes tax on sanitary products.

Picture: Kolstoe poses as passengers are confined to their rooms on board the Grand Princess 07/03/2020. Credit: Reuters.