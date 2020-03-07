Main content

Fears of cancer patient on coronavirus-hit cruise

Kari Klostoe is worried she’ll miss her chemotherapy if she has to stay on the ship.

Tests have started for all passengers on a huge cruise ship located off the coast of California, where more than twenty people tested positive for the virus on Friday.

Also on the programme: Lebanon says it's going to default on a tranche of its foreign debt; and the UK government abolishes tax on sanitary products.

Picture: Kolstoe poses as passengers are confined to their rooms on board the Grand Princess 07/03/2020. Credit: Reuters.

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Saudi Arabia detains three senior members of royal family

Next

08/03/2020 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.