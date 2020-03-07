Main content
Saudi Arabia detains three senior members of royal family
The king's brother is among those that have been arrested.
The Saudi king's brother, Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, former crown prince Mohammed bin Nayef, and a royal cousin, Prince Nawaf bin Nayef have been arrested for unexplained reasons.
Also in the programme: The impact of coronavirus in Italy and China; and a tribute to jazz musician McCoy Tyner who has died aged 81.
(Photo: Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia. Credit: Reuters)