Coronavirus restrictions even disrupt funerals in Northern Italy

Funerals in Northern Italy are restricted to a few mourners because of Coronavirus fears

Coronavirus fears have meant funerals in Northern Italy have been restricted to a few people. Authorities have also banned individuals from outside the “red zone” from entering the region to attend funerals. Italy now has nearly 4,000 confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

Also in the programme: More than 30 people have been killed after gunmen opened fire at a ceremony in the Afghan capital, Kabul; and can Joe Biden sustain his bid for the Democratic nomination?

(Picture: A woman wearing a protective face mask uses a mobile phone in Milan, northern Italy. CREDIT: EPA/MOURAD BALTI TOUATI)

