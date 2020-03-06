EU Health Ministers say they will work together in this ' critical moment'

EU Health Ministers say they will work together in this ' critical moment'. Also in the programme we will be discussing if enough tests being done? how does soap and water destroy the virus? what's the psychological impact of being in quarantine? will there be a shortage of Chinese-made drugs? And is there any logic to panic-buying toilet rolls?

(Picture: A convoy with German citizens from Wuhan drives in Berlin, Germany. Credit: Emmanuele Contini/Getty Images)