UK court finds Dubai’s leader abducted daughters
Dubai’s Sheikh Mohammed is accused of abduction and intimidation
The High Court in London has found that the billionaire ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed al-Maktoum, abducted two of his daughters and carried out a campaign of intimidation against his former wife.
Also in the programme, 148 people are believed to have died in Italy of the Coronavirus; Senator Elizabeth Warren drops out of the race for the Democratic nomination.
Photo: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the Ruler of Dubai (CREDIT: KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty Images)
Yesterday 21:06GMT
