The High Court in London has found that the billionaire ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed al-Maktoum, abducted two of his daughters and carried out a campaign of intimidation against his former wife.

Also in the programme, 148 people are believed to have died in Italy of the Coronavirus; Senator Elizabeth Warren drops out of the race for the Democratic nomination.

Photo: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the Ruler of Dubai (CREDIT: KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty Images)