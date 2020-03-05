Main content

UK court finds Dubai’s leader abducted daughters

Dubai’s Sheikh Mohammed is accused of abduction and intimidation

The High Court in London has found that the billionaire ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed al-Maktoum, abducted two of his daughters and carried out a campaign of intimidation against his former wife.

Also in the programme, 148 people are believed to have died in Italy of the Coronavirus; Senator Elizabeth Warren drops out of the race for the Democratic nomination.

Photo: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the Ruler of Dubai (CREDIT: KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

05/03/2020 20:06 GMT

Next

06/03/2020 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Australasia, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.