The International Criminal Court has ruled that an investigation can go ahead into alleged war crimes by the US and other forces in Afghanistan.

Also in the programme, are governments and health authorities over-reacting to coronavirus outbreak to the extent that containment, quarantine, closing schools, cancelling big public events risk leading to panic and to major damage to businesses and the wider economy?

And the presidents of Russia and Turkey are meeting in Moscow, following weeks of heightened tension between their forces in the Syrian province of Idlib.

(Photo: The US does not recognise the court's jurisdiction over its citizens. Credit: Getty Images)