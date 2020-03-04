Italy announces a series of swingeing measures to tackle the spread of the coronavirus, including the closure of all schools and universities

Italy is shutting all its schools and universities until the middle of the month in an effort to try to limit the spread of the coronavirus. With 3,000 people infected in the country and 107 deaths, Italy is the Europe’s worst hit country. We hear from an expert to understand if the different measures on public health taken by different governments around the world actually work.

Also in the programme: the confrontation on the Greek-Turkish border; and Newshour's Razia Iqbal with analysis from Minnesota of the 'Super Tuesday' results.

(Photo:Tourists wear face masks as they walk close to the Colosseum in Rome, Italy. Credit: EPA)