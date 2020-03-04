Joe Biden has won 9 of the 14 states that voted to pick a Democratic candidate.

Joe Biden is celebrating a surge in support in the Democrats' race for the White House, after emerging as the biggest winner in the Super Tuesday primaries.

Also in the programme: US air strike targets Taliban days after deal; Australian scientists are developing a satellite that can better identify where bushfires might start.

Credit: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a Super Tuesday campaign event at Baldwin Hills Recreation Center on March 3, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Getty Images.